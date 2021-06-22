Father and son behind bars, facing charges in shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The other man involved in a father-son duo wanted in connection with a shooting incident in the community of Glen Roy has turned himself in to authorities.

Larry Jason Farmer, the son, turned himself in on Tuesday afternoon. He is being held on a no bond warrant until his arraignment, which is expected to happen on Wednesday.

The father, Larry E. Farmer, turned himself in on Monday afternoon.

He was arraigned and now has a $1 million, 10% cash surety bond.

Both men are now in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

The elder Farmer was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to a felonious assault charge. The charge stems from an incident on June 17 when investigators say he and his son fired several shots in the area of Center Street, including two rounds into a mobile home.

No one was injured in the incident.

When deputies got to the scene last week, both men had taken off.

