Prevention Bureau asking for information regarding several fires

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau is asking for information regarding several incendiary fires on Charleston’s West Side Hill.

The fires aren’t all homes. They include grass fires, outbuilding fires and one vacant building fire.

Below is a list of the dates and locations of the fires:

June 16, 2021 – 11:51 a.m. - 846 Anaconda Ave

June 16, 2021 – 11:59 a.m. - 503 Branch St.

June 16, 2021 – 12:32 p.m. - 513 Glover St.

June 16, 2021 – 12:48 p.m. - Watts St. / Railroad Ave.

June 18, 2021 – 5:57 p.m. - Watts St. / Railroad Ave.

June 18, 2021 – 6:23 p.m. - 726 Crescent St.

June 18, 2021 – 6:58 p.m.- 513 Glover St.

Fire officials say a potential suspect is described as a woman with brown hair, green shorts, a black short sleeved shirt and is approximately 30 years old.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 304-348-8098.

