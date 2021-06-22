Advertisement

Firefighters: Good samaritans pull vehicle from high water, likely save lives

Multiple people were rescued when good samaritans pulled their vehicle from high water.
Multiple people were rescued when good samaritans pulled their vehicle from high water.(Pomeroy Fire Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMEROY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Multiple people were rescued when good samaritans pulled their vehicle from high water.

It happened Monday on State Route 143, near Lee Road in Salisbury Township.

According to the Pomeroy Fire Department, firefighters had to take a longer route to get to the scene because of flooding. During that time, a group of people pulled a car from high water.

In a Facebook post, Pomeroy firefighters say the brave action likely saved lives as the rising water was close to sweeping the car into deeper flood waters.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they loaded people onto a UTV and took them to a different location so they could catch a ride home.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashland Police cordoned off a restaurant with crime scene tape Sunday night.
Victim’s name released in restaurant shooting
Possible shooting reported along 12th Street in Huntington.
Man taken to hospital after shooting
10-year-old dies in ATV crash, another juvenile seriously injured
A man from Leon, WV. was killed Sunday night in an ATV accident.
Troopers respond to fatal ATV accident
Tornado warning
Tornado warning issued for counties across the tri-state expires, severe thunderstorm warnings in effect

Latest News

One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Huntington early Tuesday morning.
One person hospitalized in overnight stabbing
Carter County jailer arrested by Kentucky State Police for DUI
Carter County jailer arrested by Kentucky State Police for DUI
Man surrenders after shooting incident; son still on the run
Man surrenders after shooting incident; son still on the run
Child tax credits start going out next month
Child tax credits start going out next month