Firefighters: Good samaritans pull vehicle from high water, likely save lives

POMEROY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Multiple people were rescued when good samaritans pulled their vehicle from high water.

It happened Monday on State Route 143, near Lee Road in Salisbury Township.

According to the Pomeroy Fire Department, firefighters had to take a longer route to get to the scene because of flooding. During that time, a group of people pulled a car from high water.

In a Facebook post, Pomeroy firefighters say the brave action likely saved lives as the rising water was close to sweeping the car into deeper flood waters.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they loaded people onto a UTV and took them to a different location so they could catch a ride home.

There were no injuries.

