Governor signs two bills into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed two bills into law Tuesday.

He signed Senate Bill 21. This bill requires the Board of Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services to adopt guidelines for the assessment, triage, and transport of stroke patients to hospitals. The bill requires emergency service organizations to establish stroke protocols and provide training based on the board’s guidelines.

Governor DeWine also signed Senate Bill 42. This establishes the second week of November as Ohio Diabetes Awareness-Heart Connection Week to raise public awareness about the connection between diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.