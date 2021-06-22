Advertisement

Governor signs two bills into law

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs his first executive action, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Cedarville,...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs his first executive action, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Cedarville, Ohio. The former U.S. senator took his oath in a private midnight ceremony at his Cedarville home ahead of a public inauguration planned Monday at the Statehouse. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool)(John Minchillo | AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed two bills into law Tuesday.

He signed Senate Bill 21. This bill requires the Board of Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services to adopt guidelines for the assessment, triage, and transport of stroke patients to hospitals. The bill requires emergency service organizations to establish stroke protocols and provide training based on the board’s guidelines.

Governor DeWine also signed Senate Bill 42. This establishes the second week of November as Ohio Diabetes Awareness-Heart Connection Week to raise public awareness about the connection between diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

