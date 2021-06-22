Advertisement

Help with caregiver stress and financial setbacks

By Josie Fletcher
Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Caregiving may be one of the greatest acts of selflessness, but more than three-quarters of those providing care say the decision set them back on a variety of fronts, according to Fidelity Investments’ recent American Caregivers study.

Stacey Watson, the Senior Vice President of Life Events at Fidelity, joined Sarah on Studio 3 with more on the study’s findings.

