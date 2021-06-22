Huntington mayor appoints interim police chief

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has appointed an interim police chief for the Huntington Police Department.

Mayor Williams announced Tuesday that Huntington Police Capt. Eric Corder will become interim police chief once the current Police Chief Ray Cornwell retires, which is effective July 2.

Corder is a 24-year veteran of the Police Department. He currently serves as captain of the Patrol Bureau.

Corder will not be a candidate for the permanent chief’s position.

“I am not seeking the permanent position, but I have agreed to help with the continuity of operations during this time,” Corder said. “I work with an amazing group of professionals, and I am honored to work with them in this capacity during the next few months.”

“I am pleased that Capt. Corder has agreed to step in and lead the Police Department during this transition period,” Williams said. “His leadership as captain of the Patrol Bureau since April 2020 gives me confidence that our Police Department will be in good hands while I take the necessary steps to fill this important position.”

Mayor Williams says selecting an interim chief is the first step in a four-step process for selecting the next police chief. The mayor says he will now turn his attention to step two, determining the selection process. The third step will be interviewing the candidates before he nominates Chief Cornwell’s successor to Huntington City Council for approval.

The Mayor announced Cornwell was retiring earlier this month.

Cornwell, a lifelong Huntington resident, was named interim chief on Dec. 16, 2019, when former Police Chief Hank Dial was named city manager. Mayor Williams appointed Cornwell to the position four months later, a move which was unanimously approved by Huntington City Council on April 13, 2020.

