Advertisement

Juvenile charged in deadly shooting in Floyd County

(ap newsroom)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky (WSAZ) - A juvenile has been arrested and charged with one count of murder following a deadly shooting that took place Sunday.

According to Kentucky State Police, investigators responded to a home on Valleydale Road after receiving a 911 call about a shooting.

When they arrived, investigators discovered a man had been shot and killed.

Kentucky State Police identified the man as Kenneth Harris, 43, of Prestonsburg.

A juvenile male was arrested and now faces murder charges.

No other information has been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashland Police cordoned off a restaurant with crime scene tape Sunday night.
Victim’s name released in restaurant shooting
Possible shooting reported along 12th Street in Huntington.
Man taken to hospital after shooting
10-year-old dies in ATV crash, another juvenile seriously injured
Tornado warning
Tornado warning issued for counties across the tri-state expires, severe thunderstorm warnings in effect
A man from Leon, WV. was killed Sunday night in an ATV accident.
Troopers respond to fatal ATV accident

Latest News

Traffic delays reported after tractor-trailer catches fire along I-77
Seven additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in W.Va.
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Clouds And Showers Departing
Man federally charged for having child porn
Man federally charged for having child porn