Juvenile charged in deadly shooting in Floyd County

PRESTONSBURG, Ky (WSAZ) - A juvenile has been arrested and charged with one count of murder following a deadly shooting that took place Sunday.

According to Kentucky State Police, investigators responded to a home on Valleydale Road after receiving a 911 call about a shooting.

When they arrived, investigators discovered a man had been shot and killed.

Kentucky State Police identified the man as Kenneth Harris, 43, of Prestonsburg.

A juvenile male was arrested and now faces murder charges.

No other information has been released at this time.

