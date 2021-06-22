Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs’ Frank Clark arrested in LA on suspicion of having concealed gun

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 28,...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been arrested in Los Angeles after police say they saw a submachine gun in his car.

LAPD spokesman Tony Im says Clark was pulled over for a vehicle violation south of downtown Sunday night and officers noticed an Uzi sticking out of a bag.

Clark was arrested on suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

He was released on $35,000 bond Monday.

His lawyer says the gun belonged to a bodyguard.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashland Police cordoned off a restaurant with crime scene tape Sunday night.
Victim’s name released in restaurant shooting
Possible shooting reported along 12th Street in Huntington.
Man taken to hospital after shooting
10-year-old dies in ATV crash, another juvenile seriously injured
A man from Leon, WV. was killed Sunday night in an ATV accident.
Troopers respond to fatal ATV accident
Tornado warning
Tornado warning issued for counties across the tri-state expires, severe thunderstorm warnings in effect

Latest News

In this Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
Kim’s sister slams US, dismisses chance for talks to resume
Multiple people were rescued when good samaritans pulled their vehicle from high water.
Firefighters: Good samaritans pull vehicle from high water, likely save lives
One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Huntington early Tuesday morning.
One person hospitalized in overnight stabbing
Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran,...
Iran’s election unsettles Biden’s hope for a nuclear deal