Kentuckians who were overpaid unemployment benefits may not have to pay them back

By Associated Press
Updated: 12 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Thousands of Kentuckians can now apply for a waiver that could clear them from having to repay the overpayments included in their unemployment benefits.

The Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance says it has mailed notices to about 14,000 unemployment claimants. They were identified as having been overpaid in 2020. The state agency says the notice letters inform claimants how much they were overpaid and provide instructions on how to apply for the waiver, either online or by completing an enclosed form. Claimants have 30 days from the date postmarked on the letter to apply for the waiver.

