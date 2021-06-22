Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to federal child pornography charge

By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 51 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Kanawha County pleaded guilty Monday to a child pornography charge, according to information from U.S. District Court in southern West Virginia.

Alfred Bennett, 56, of Montgomery, admitted to contacting a woman on Craigslist about plans to meet who she said was her 11-year-old daughter for sexual relations, investigators said.

They said Bennett didn’t go through with plans for the meeting in Beckley after he saw news of a man arrested for a similar type of meeting.

Investigators said Bennett planned to pay the woman $150.

A search of Bennett’s home turned up computers with suspected child pornography.

Bennett faces from 10 to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced Oct. 18.

