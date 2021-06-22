Advertisement

Man surrenders after shooting incident; son still on the run

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One of the men in a father-son duo wanted in connection with a shooting incident in the community of Glen Roy has turned himself in to authorities.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Larry Farmer, 56 of Middleport, was arraigned Monday afternoon.

His son, Larry Jason Farmer, is still on the run.

The elder Farmer was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to a felonious assault charge. The charge stems from an incident on June 17 when investigators say he and his son fired fired several shots in the area of Center Street, including two rounds into a mobile home.

No one was injured in the incident.

When deputies got to the scene last week, both men had taken off.

Deputies ask that anyone with information regarding the location of the younger Farmer can call local law enforcement or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 740-286-6464.

