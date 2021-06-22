Advertisement

Man wanted in murder arrested in Jackson County, W.Va.

Dezi Walker, who was wanted on first-degree murder charges in the Cleveland area, was arrested...
Dezi Walker, who was wanted on first-degree murder charges in the Cleveland area, was arrested in Jackson County, West Virginia.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man wanted in the Cleveland, Ohio area on a murder charge was arrested Monday night in Jackson County, West Virginia.

Sheriff Ross Mellinger said the arrest followed a two-hour manhunt. The sheriff said the man was wanted for first-degree murder.

The suspect is identified as Dezi Walker, 30. He was wanted in connection with a murder that happened last October. Walker is accused of shooting a man several times in front of witnesses. Witnesses at the time said Walker picked up shell casings before leaving the scene of the crime.

Mellinger said Walker, who’s being held on a fugitive from justice warrant, was taken to the South Central Regional Jail.

The sheriff said the incident started as an attempted traffic stop that turned into a vehicle pursuit. He said Walker later crashed and got out and ran.

Mellinger said as many as 20 law enforcement officers were involved in the pursuit.

