New city fleet building opens

Ribbon cutting at 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.
New city fleet building
New city fleet building(Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The city of Madison is opening a new, state-of-the-art fleet facility on Tuesday afternoon, with a ribbon-cutting scheduled for 3:30.

The event features live music, food cart vendors and tours of the new building.

The roughly $33 million building is located on Nakoosa Trail. The city’s website outlines what the finished project holds, including several features that strive to make the building more energy-efficient.

A solar wall helps power the heat for the building, and solar panels on the roof heat the water. EV charging stations are set up to power city, employee and public vehicles. According to the city, all are measures to make the facility more sustainable.

The fleet building ribbon cutting is free for all to attend and a family-friendly event.

