Opening of Kings Island’s ‘luxury’ campground delayed - again

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island said the opening of Camp Cedar, the $27 million “luxury” campground and resort, has been delayed again due to construction delays.

The site, with room for recreational vehicle travelers, park guests, and other vacationers was originally scheduled to open around June 14, but was delayed until June 24.

According to Director of Communications Chad Showalter, the new opening date is not known at this time.

Showalter said Kings Island does not own Camp Cedar, just manages the property.

He released the following statement:

“Small Brothers, LLC and Terra Firma Associates, the joint owners of Camp Cedar, informed Kings Island today that the campground will not open on June 24, as expected, due to continued construction delays. We were disappointed to learn this, but agree with the owners that there are outstanding issues which need to be addressed before the campground can deliver a high quality experience for its guests. As the property manager, Kings Island is not responsible for the construction or completion of Camp Cedar.”

Camp Cedar Spokesperson Erin Ruppenthal released this statement:

“We are disappointed that the opening of Camp Cedar, a new luxury outdoor resort, is being further delayed. It has been a very challenging year, and a combination of unfavorable weather, labor and material shortages, necessitates further postponement of welcoming guests. Please visit our website, visitcampcedar.com, as well as our social media channels for updated information. We look forward to welcoming guests and delivering a first-class, family-friendly experience in the very near future.”

Showalter and Ruppenthal said the campground’s guest services team is in the process of contacting those with an affected reservation and providing them with a full refund.

To cancel your reservation and receive a full refund, email them at info@visitcampcedar.com and include the name the reservation was made under and the confirmation number.

To check availability for a stay later this year, visit https://reservations.visitcampcedar.com/campcedar/.

The reservation office is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The resort and campsite will hold 73 cottages and 164 full-service RV spaces.

Another 100 cottages are planned.

There also will be recreational and adult-exclusive pools, ponds, walking trails, dining options, bathhouses, a laundry facility, firepits, grills, and picnic tables.

