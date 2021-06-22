Advertisement

‘Past to our Future’ 3-building mural project

By Josie Fletcher
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The first mural will be at Ebenezer Day Care Center. The second mural will be at Unlimited Future, Inc., and the third mural will be at J.W. Scott Center.

A public paint day will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 1 to 3 p.m. at 1650 8th Avenue parking lot.

This powerful collaborative effort will bring beautiful art to 8th Avenue. “Past to Our Future” 3-Building Mural Project is the first of it’s kind. Can you imagine a vibrant homage to African American heritage in living color, enlivening city architecture?

Mitzi Sinnot, Executive Director, All Here Together Productions

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashland Police cordoned off a restaurant with crime scene tape Sunday night.
Victim’s name released in restaurant shooting
Possible shooting reported along 12th Street in Huntington.
Man taken to hospital after shooting
10-year-old dies in ATV crash, another juvenile seriously injured
Tornado warning
Tornado warning issued for counties across the tri-state expires, severe thunderstorm warnings in effect
A man from Leon, WV. was killed Sunday night in an ATV accident.
Troopers respond to fatal ATV accident

Latest News

‘SkillsMatch’ tool launched to help Ohio job seekers
Fire Truck
Prevention Bureau asking for information regarding several fires
Father and son behind bars, facing charges in shooting
SEGA bringing the Olympics close to home with new game
New video game brings Olympics to your house
Help with caregiver stress and financial setbacks
Help with caregiver stress and financial setbacks