HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The first mural will be at Ebenezer Day Care Center. The second mural will be at Unlimited Future, Inc., and the third mural will be at J.W. Scott Center.

A public paint day will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 1 to 3 p.m. at 1650 8th Avenue parking lot.

This powerful collaborative effort will bring beautiful art to 8th Avenue. “Past to Our Future” 3-Building Mural Project is the first of it’s kind. Can you imagine a vibrant homage to African American heritage in living color, enlivening city architecture?

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.