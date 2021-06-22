Advertisement

School system removes face covering mandate

Face coverings are no longer required inside Cabell County Schools buildings or vehicles.
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 21 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Face coverings are no longer required inside Cabell County Schools buildings or vehicles.

The school system made that announcement Tuesday, saying the policy is in accordance with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s state order that went into effect Sunday due to fewer COVID-19 cases and the effectiveness of vaccines.

“While the statewide mask mandate has been lifted, we have been informed by medical experts that COVID-19 still poses a threat for those with compromised immune systems, the elderly, or individuals who have not yet been fully vaccinated,” Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said in a release. “We want everyone in our school community to be comfortable taking the safety precautions they feel are necessary to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy.”

Saxe said it’s important to continue habits such as frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when feeling ill. He also encouraged anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated against the virus to do so as soon as possible.

