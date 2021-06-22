Seven additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Seven additional COVID-19 deaths were reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Tuesday.

There have been 2,978,347 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 163,627 total cases and 2,870 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Wyoming County, a 44-year old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year old female from Raleigh County, a 62-year old male from Berkeley County, a 78-year old female from Jefferson County, a 76-year old female from Harrison County, and a 76-year old male from Raleigh County.

2,083 COVID-19 cases are currently active in the state.

158,674 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 symptoms.

As for vaccinations, 62 percent of the eligible population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 51 percent are fully vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,513), Berkeley (12,820), Boone (2,174), Braxton (1,009), Brooke (2,246), Cabell (8,865), Calhoun (382), Clay (542), Doddridge (640), Fayette (3,545), Gilmer (884), Grant (1,307), Greenbrier (2,886), Hampshire (1,920), Hancock (2,842), Hardy (1,571), Harrison (6,170), Jackson (2,241), Jefferson (4,790), Kanawha (15,472), Lewis (1,280), Lincoln (1,599), Logan (3,283), Marion (4,634), Marshall (3,536), Mason (2,056), McDowell (1,613), Mercer (5,145), Mineral (2,972), Mingo (2,743), Monongalia (9,388), Monroe (1,218), Morgan (1,225), Nicholas (1,898), Ohio (4,306), Pendleton (724), Pleasants (958), Pocahontas (680), Preston (2,959), Putnam (5,319), Raleigh (7,079), Randolph (2,847), Ritchie (757), Roane (659), Summers (863), Taylor (1,276), Tucker (546), Tyler (743), Upshur (1,963), Wayne (3,182), Webster (543), Wetzel (1,385), Wirt (456), Wood (7,930), Wyoming (2,043).

