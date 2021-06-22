Advertisement

Shooting victim dies, accused shooter charged with murder

By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The victim of a shooting that happened Monday afternoon in the 800 block of 12th Street has died from his injuries, according to the Huntington Police Department

The shooting victim was Wendell L. Keith II, 47, of Huntington.

Delron Thacker, 19, of Huntington, has been arrested and charged with murder. According to the criminal complaint, Thacker admitted to shooting Keith during a recorded interview.

Officers responded to the shooting at approximately 1:20 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they discovered a man had been shot multiple times.

Investigators have determined the shooting happened during a disagreement between the victim and the suspect.

The two were familiar with each other, officers say.

Thacker was still on the scene of the shooting when officers arrived. He was taken into custody then.

