‘SkillsMatch’ tool launched to help Ohio job seekers

COLUKBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A new resource is now available for Ohioans looking for a job.

The tool links Ohio job seeks with potential employment opportunities through the information provided on their resume.

“SkillsMatch” is a match-making application that connects people seeking work to businesses that are hiring.

The easy-to-use resource allows job seekers to directly upload their resume to OhioMeansJobs.com, select the skills on their resume that they’d like matched with potential job opportunities, and watch in real-time as the tool displays which skills line up with a particular job posting.

Additionally, SkillsMatch will show job seekers which skills are missing from their resume based on keywords in job postings on the site, giving them the opportunity to improve and update their resume so they can have a better chance of matching with the kind of position they are seeking.

The SkillsMatch tool was developed through the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, InnovateOhio and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

OhioMeansJobs.com currently has 189,681 jobs posted with 103,025 that pay more than $50,000 per year

“The SkillsMatch tool reinforces our commitment to better connecting job seekers with in-demand positions,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “As our economy continues to bounce back, I know that this new tool will help serve both Ohioans and Ohio employers.”

“For job seekers and employers, we aim to be better at matchmaking than a dating app,” said Lt. Governor Husted, Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation. “This fulfills the promise Governor DeWine and I made to use technology to improve customer service, and there’s no better service than finding someone a great job that they enjoy, that pays them well, and that allows them to live their version of the American dream.”

