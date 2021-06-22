Softball tourney starts Tuesday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 2021 WV state softball tournament starts Tuesday morning at Little Creek Park in South Charleston. WSAZ Sports caught up with St. Albans and Cabell Midland as they had their final practices.

Here are the first games in the double elimination tournament.

Tuesday, June 22:

Class AAA

Game 1 – John Marshall (21-5-3) vs. St. Albans (30-1) – 9:45 a.m.

Game 2 – Washington (25-3) vs. Cabell Midland (27-9) – 30 minutes after Game 1

Class AA

Game 1 – Oak Glen (28-1) vs. Independence (22-14) – 9:45 a.m.

Game 2 – Herbert Hoover (24-3) vs. Sissonville (19-4) – 30 minutes after Game 1

Class A

Game 1 – Ritchie County (21-5) vs. Midland Trail (20-4) – 9:30 a.m.

Game 2 – Petersburg (21-5) vs. Wahama (24-0) – 30 minutes after Game 1

