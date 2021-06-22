Advertisement

Traffic delays reported after tractor-trailer catches fire along I-77

By WSAZ News Staff
CHELYAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The northbound lanes of I-77 have been shut down near the Chelyan exit after a tractor-trailer caught fire, dispatchers confirm.

All northbound lanes near the Chelyan Exit Ramp are shut down at this time due to the vehicle fire.

Emergency crews ask that drivers avoid the area at this time.

No word on if any injuries have been reported.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

