Advertisement

White House: 70% of Americans 30 or older have gotten COVID-19 shot

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 70% of Americans age 30 or older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the White House said, even as President Joe Biden is set to fall short of reaching his goal of giving a shot to the same percentage of all American adults by Independence Day.

The Biden administration is releasing the new data Tuesday showing it expects to reach 70% of Americans age 27 or older with at least one shot by the July 4 holiday. A White House official said it is now redoubling its focus on vaccinating younger Americans age 18-26, who have proved to be least likely to get a vaccine when it’s available for them.

The White House said meeting Biden’s vaccination goal is less important than the pace of the nation’s reopening, which is exceeding even its own internal projections as the overwhelming majority of the nation’s most vulnerable people are fully vaccinated and cases and deaths are at their lowest rates since the earliest days of the pandemic.

Still, the nationwide rate of new vaccinations has dropped off precipitously over the past month even as shots have become more available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashland Police cordoned off a restaurant with crime scene tape Sunday night.
Victim’s name released in restaurant shooting
Possible shooting reported along 12th Street in Huntington.
Man taken to hospital after shooting
10-year-old dies in ATV crash, another juvenile seriously injured
Tornado warning
Tornado warning issued for counties across the tri-state expires, severe thunderstorm warnings in effect
A man from Leon, WV. was killed Sunday night in an ATV accident.
Troopers respond to fatal ATV accident

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Clouds And Showers Departing
The CDC is investigating an increase in reports of a cardiac condition in young people who have...
Should rare cases of heart inflammation put your COVID-19 vaccine plans on hold?
The CDC is investigating an increase in reports of a cardiac condition in young people who have...
COVID vaccine and myocarditis in children
West Virginia mail carrier sentenced in connection with manipulation of absentee voter requests
West Virginia mail carrier sentenced in connection with manipulation of absentee voter requests
Bonnie's Bus stops by Gallipolis Ferry
Bonnie's Bus stops by Gallipolis Ferry