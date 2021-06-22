Woman pleads not guilty in Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday in connection with a shooting that happened this past New Year’s Day in Huntington.

Meagan Hope Crihfield, who’s in her early 30s and from Parkersburg, West Virginia, pleaded not guilty to five counts of wanton endangerment, one count of malicious assault, and use of a firearm during commission of a felony. All of the charges are felonies.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of 8th Avenue and sent a 26-year-old woman to the hospital.

Crihfield was jailed for about six weeks after she was arrested, then placed on home confinement.

The judge ruled Tuesday to keep bond and home confinement but allowed Crihfield to travel to Ohio for work.

“I just want to make it known that I was attacked by two females in a vehicle while I was exiting the Davis Place establishment, trying to get into my vehicle to leave, after I was celebrating New Year’s with a boyfriend at the time,” Crihfield told WSAZ on Tuesday.

