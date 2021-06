WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Al Roker broke another world record Monday for the “Most People in an Online Weather Reporting Relay’ during the fifth edition of Rokerthon.

WSAZ’s Taylor Eaton was part of the event, broadcasting live from the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, and shares more of the experience from the WSAZ Now Desk.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.