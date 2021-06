CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body was found along the Elk River in Charleston.

Police officers on scene confirmed to WSAZ that a body was found on the eastern bank of the Elk River near the Washington Street Bridge.

The name of the person, nor whether it is a male or female, hasn’t been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.