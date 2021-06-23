Advertisement

Coffee break nets drug arrest

Two deputies stopped for a coffee break when one of them recognized Jason Hodge, 41, of Johnson County, who had warrants out for trafficking in heroin and methamphetamine.(Lawrence County (Ky.) Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A coffee break ended up netting a drug arrest in Lawrence County, Kentucky.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, it happened last Friday at a gas station in Lowmansville.

Two deputies stopped for a coffee break when one of them recognized Jason Hodge, 41, of Johnson County, who had warrants out for trafficking in heroin and methamphetamine.

Deputies arrested Hodge and say they found two eight balls of meth and more than $800 cash.

In addition to his indictment warrant for trafficking, Hodge was charged with trafficking a controlled substance over two grams.

