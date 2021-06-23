Community unites in prayer after fatal ATV accident

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Prayers poured in throughout the Clay community, after an ATV accident Sunday evening took the life of a 10-year-old boy and left a little girl critically injured.

“It’s hard to think of it as being real still,” Lori Duffield said.

Duffield is the great aunt of Teyson and Rylee-- the cousins who were involved in the tragic accident.

The community participated in a prayer circle Tuesday night, all in hopes of getting their families through this unimaginable time.

“It’s just so unreal when you hear something like that. You just don’t expect it. He’s ten years old and he has a full life ahead of him,” Duffield said.

Friends and family say this community remains dedicated to being there for each other through any hardship.

“When something bad happens we all gather together and find a way to fix it, whether it’s make dinner for families, pray together -- whatever it is we find a way,” event organizer Hannah Litton said.

The community says it’s all about finding a way to make sure these children stay at the forefront of everyone’s minds.

“Just knowing that people are willing to come out here and pray for the family means the world to me,” Duffield said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.