Advertisement

Cows on the loose corralled in Calif. neighborhood

By KABC staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) – A herd of cows ran through a Pico Rivera neighborhood Tuesday night.

It’s believed they got loose from a slaughterhouse in the area.

At least 20 cows were seen running down roadways, then cutting through yards and trampling bushes.

Los Angeles County deputies came to help round up the wandering herd.

Authorities said most of the cows had been corralled into trailers in a cul-de-sac by late Tuesday night.

A deputy shot and killed one cow after it injured a person.

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching a pond Tuesday night in Carter...
Law enforcement searching pond in missing infant case
Delron Thacker, 19, of Huntington, has been arrested and charged with murder
Shooting victim dies, accused shooter charged with murder
One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Huntington early Tuesday morning.
Man taken to hospital after stabbing
American Airlines cancel summer flights, citing worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines cancels summer flights
Juvenile charged in deadly Floyd County shooting
Juvenile charged in deadly shooting in Floyd County

Latest News

A customer's very generous tip dazzled the restaurant staff at a New Hampshire bar and grill.
‘Don’t spend it all in one place’: Customer’s $16,000 tip dazzles N.H. restaurant staff
A customer's very generous tip dazzled the restaurant staff at a New Hampshire bar and grill.
$16,000 tip wows restaurant staff in N.H.
FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation
(AP)
University of Charleston releases Back to Campus Plan for Fall 2021
Russia has frequently chafed at NATO warships visits to the Black Sea, casting them as...
Russia says warning shots deter UK warship; London denies it