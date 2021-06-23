Advertisement

Elton John adds final dates to farewell tour, including stadium shows

Elton John performs during his Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Rosemont, Ill. on...
Elton John performs during his Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Rosemont, Ill. on Feb 15, 2019. Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which includes stops at big stadiums in the U.S.(Source: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Jun. 23, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which includes stops at big stadiums in the U.S.

“Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” will visit Frankfurt, Germany, on May 27, 2022 and will make several stops throughout Europe, including Milan, Liverpool and Paris.

John also announced dates in North America, kicking off those shows on July 15, 2022, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. He will also perform at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Soldier Field in Chicago; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee; and Minute Maid Park in Houston.

He will wrap the North American trek with two shows at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 19 and 20, 2022.

In 2023 he will play in New Zealand and Australia before wrapping up the tour, which began in 2018.

