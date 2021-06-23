Advertisement

Houston hospital workers fired, resign over COVID-19 vaccine

More than 150 hospital employees are out of work after a judge told them they couldn't return...
More than 150 hospital employees are out of work after a judge told them they couldn't return without COVID-19 vaccines.(Source: KTRK/Houston Methodist via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — More than 150 employees at a Houston hospital system who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine have been fired or resigned after a judge dismissed an employee lawsuit over the vaccine requirement.

A spokesperson for the Houston Methodist system said 153 employees either resigned in the two-week suspension period or were terminated on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, a federal judge threw out the lawsuit filed by employees over the requirement.

The judge said that if employees of the hospital system didn’t like the requirement, they could go work elsewhere.

The hospital workers who filed the lawsuit have already appealed the judge’s dismissal to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching a pond Tuesday night in Carter...
Law enforcement searching pond in missing infant case
Delron Thacker, 19, of Huntington, has been arrested and charged with murder
Shooting victim dies, accused shooter charged with murder
One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Huntington early Tuesday morning.
Man taken to hospital after stabbing
American Airlines cancel summer flights, citing worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines cancels summer flights
Juvenile charged in deadly Floyd County shooting
Juvenile charged in deadly shooting in Floyd County

Latest News

A community in St. Louis is in mourning after gun violence claimed three lives on Monday night.
3 dead, 4 injured in St. Louis shooting
Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as President Joe Biden speaks about his...
Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany
Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raisi delivered a speech Tuesday in the holy city of Mashhad...
Iran: ‘Sabotage attack’ on civilian nuclear center thwarted
School system removes face covering mandate
School system removes face covering mandate
Breach of Workforce West Virginia job seeker database reported
Breach of Workforce West Virginia job seeker database reported