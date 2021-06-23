Advertisement

Kittens rescued from storm drain

Kittens rescued from storm drain in Coalton, Ohio.
Kittens rescued from storm drain in Coalton, Ohio.(Angie Young)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COALTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three kittens are being bottled fed Wednesday morning after their cries for help were answered, and they were pulled out of a deep storm drain.

The rescue happened Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. in Coalton, Ohio near the firehouse on Broadway and Church Streets.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies and the Coalton firefighters couldn’t reach the kittens and had to dig down to get the animals to safety.

Deputies say the kittens appear to be around 10 weeks old.

A friend of a Coalton firefighter is caring for the kittens right now.

There is no word on how the kittens came to be inside the storm drain.

