Law enforcement searching pond in missing infant case

Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching a pond Tuesday night in Carter County, Kentucky, in connection with the case of a missing 3-month-old girl.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching a pond Tuesday night in Carter County in connection with the disappearance of a missing 3-month-old girl.

A city of Huntington spokesman made that announcement, saying the Huntington Police Department is among the agencies there. He said investigators are searching the pond for evidence related to the baby’s disappearance.

Investigators have been looking for Angel Nichole Overstreet, who has not been seen since about May 8 of this year.

Shannon Overstreet, who is Angel’s father, has been jailed on unrelated charges and has not been mentioned as a suspect in his daughter’s disappearance. The pond is located on property owned by him, investigators say.

According to the city official Tuesday night, “at this point, no one has been eliminated as a suspect in the disappearance of Angel.”

