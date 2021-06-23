Man charged with attempted murder after ‘intentional hit-and-run’

MASON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged in connection with what police call an intentional hit-and-run.

According to the criminal complaint, Mattew Allen “JR” Eblin, 27, is charged with attempted murder in the first degree.

Mason Police responded to a pedestrian hit-and-run around 4:20 a.m. June 17 in the 700 block of Front Street.

When police got arrived, they found a man who was bleeding from the head. He was flown by helicopter to the hospital.

A witness told police that he and the victim were in the parking lot of the Mason Park when a man in a Dodge Dakota asked if they had a problem. They said that’s when a patrolman drove by. After the officer went on, the truck headed toward them, stopped, then hit the gas pedal and ran over the victim, Aaron Stone, with his truck.

The criminal complaint states the witness told police it was a four-door Dodge Dakota or something similar, and it was dark in color. Police were unable to find the vehicle.

The next day, police were told about a potential suspect in Long Bottom, Ohio. When officers arrived, they saw a dark maroon four-door truck. Mason Police tried to contact a deputy in Meigs County but were unsuccessful, so they left.

Later that day, the Mason Police Chief got a call from a Meigs County Sheriff’s deputy. They went back to the home in Long Bottom and arrested Eblin.

Officers learned the truck belonged to Eblin’s mother. They noticed dents in the hood and a small crack in the grill of the truck. His mother told police Eblin had the vehicle for about the last three days.

Deputies questioned Eblin about the alleged incident, and he told deputies he remembered being in Mason and ran over someone but was not sure of who. Eblin was taken to jail.

Then police spoke to Eblin. He told them he was at the park by the boat ramp looking for his girlfriend. Two guys walked up by the shelter of the park with flashlights and started an argument. Eblin said he yelled out to them “do you have a problem?” but he couldn’t figure out what they were saying. The criminal complaint says he left going in the direction of the men, but doesn’t remember going by them. He says he doesn’t remember hitting anyone and probably shouldn’t have been driving that morning due to the medication he was on.

The police chief then interviewed the witness and the stories appeared to match up. The witness told police Eblin drove toward the victim, stopped and then hit him. The witness told police Eblin seemed intoxicated.

Police interviewed the victim, Stone, the following day. He told police a similar story.

The victim had several injuries including six broken ribs and a broken ankle.

The incident remains under investigation.

