Man indicted on murder charges

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Athens County has been indicted on murder charges and seven other felonies.

The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office made that announcement Wednesday about Justin Pennington, 35, of Guysville.

Pennington is accused in the June 13 beating death of Blaine Sharp, 59, of Guysville. He also faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, burglary, felonious assault, and breaking and entering.

Pennington has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

Investigators say Sharp’s death happened near Shade in Lodi Township. The other charges stem from other incident prior to and after the alleged murder, including one from August 2018.

Considered a flight risk, Pennington is in custody in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail under a $1 million bond. A pretrial hearing has been set for July 29, and a jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 21.

