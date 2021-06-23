Advertisement

Man killed in rollover crash

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Cannonsburg was killed in a rollover crash.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 15,000 block of Ellington Run Road.

The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to the report of a single vehicle rollover accident. Deputies found an unresponsive man in the road.

After investigating, it was determined that the driver, Todd Michael Stacy, 26, was traveling north on Ellington Run Road when he lost control of his vehicle. His vehicle went off the road, hit a tree and started rolling. Deputies say Stacy was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the collision. Deputies also say he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

