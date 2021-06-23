Advertisement

Man reported missing in woods has been found

A man has found safe after getting lost in the woods.
A man has found safe after getting lost in the woods.(ap newsroom)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly man has been found safe by first responders after a search in the Woodrums Lake area in Kenna.

That is according to dispatchers in Jackson County, West Virginia. They tell WSAZ that the man was reported to have not come home Tuesday night and he was last seen in the woods.

Crews with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department found the man Wednesday afternoon and say he is OK.

No other information is available at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching a pond Tuesday night in Carter...
Law enforcement searching pond in missing infant case
Delron Thacker, 19, of Huntington, has been arrested and charged with murder
Shooting victim dies, accused shooter charged with murder
One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Huntington early Tuesday morning.
Man taken to hospital after stabbing
American Airlines cancel summer flights, citing worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines cancels summer flights
Man killed in rollover crash

Latest News

The shelves at Nitro Fireworks are stocked. Compared to other fireworks stores in the U.S.,...
Nationwide fireworks shortage already putting a damper on the 4th
Mason Police said one person was injured while fishing Thursday morning during a hit and run at...
Man charged with attempted murder after ‘intentional hit-and-run’
Summer science experiments with Mr. Science
Summer science experiments with Mr. Science
The dating world after the pandemic
The dating world after the pandemic