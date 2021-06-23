Man reported missing in woods has been found

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly man has been found safe by first responders after a search in the Woodrums Lake area in Kenna.

That is according to dispatchers in Jackson County, West Virginia. They tell WSAZ that the man was reported to have not come home Tuesday night and he was last seen in the woods.

Crews with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department found the man Wednesday afternoon and say he is OK.

No other information is available at this time.

