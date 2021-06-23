Nationwide fireworks shortage already putting a damper on the 4th

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People might be saving lots of money on fireworks this year, but it’s not because of a nationwide sale. It’s due to a nationwide shortage of fireworks.

“A lot of people that are expecting their shipping containers, you know mid-June, aren’t going to get them until mid-July now,” said Realynn McCamick, store manager at Nitro Fireworks.

McCamick says the issue starts in China, a fireworks supplier for stores across the country, and because of COVID-19 safety measures, the manufacturing process continues to move slowly.

After the products are ready to be shipped to the U.S., McCamick says they’re sitting at ports in California and New York for longer than usual.

COVID-19 control measures and labor issues are to blame for the wait time at the ports, along with high demand.

After record fireworks sales last year, store owners across the country doubled down on orders to prepare for this year’s holiday.

Now some of them are left scrambling.

“We’ve had a lot of other wholesalers coming to us and asking to buy the products from us because they didn’t get their product in,” McCamick said.

Workers at Nitro Fireworks have been able to get their products in and then some. McCamick says she started placing orders immediately after the Fourth of July last year because their shelves were almost empty. She says she knew other stores had felt a similar impact, so they too would be placing bulk orders. Because she started ordering products so early and often, she was able to avoid the shortage.

McCamick said the items that will be hard to find are sparklers, firecrackers, smoke bombs, and fountains.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.