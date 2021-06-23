Officials host ribbon cutting for apple orchard on reclaimed mine site

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for a new apple orchard that hopes to grow into an industry right here in the mountains. The ceremony was attended by Governor Andy Beshear, Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins and officials from AppleAtcha Agritech KY.

“Now that we’ve mined the coal, we’re going to revive the AgriTech,” said James Booth, co-founder of AppleAtcha. “The coal industry caused the apples to be displaced because coal was worth more than the apples. So the region is not foreign to growing fruit.”

Booth is one of many planting the seeds of hope for a new apple orchard to revive some of the area’s economy.

With more than 20 trees already in the ground, and plans for a 60-acre starting point, Governor Beshear says anyway you slice it, the project could help move the entire region forward.

“We are seeing more investment, more jobs, and more hope in Eastern Kentucky than we have in a long time,” said Gov Beshear. “And when we look at trying to position Kentucky to be an AgriTech capital of the work, just think about it. We’re going to be producing tomatoes, greens, strawberries, and now apples. It gives us a chance for a center of gravity that’s going to attract so many others here.”

That includes a partnership with University of Kentucky Extension Offices that will be working with locals to make Martin County the core of the apple industry.

“The concept for this one that others are able to grow their own crops that they can bring those in and supplement their income,” Gov. Beshear added. “Think about what that could mean for Eastern Kentucky families.”

While Booth says it will likely take two years to see the first apples from the orchard, those involved say they are excited to see the fruits of their labor. Especially with more partnerships on the horizon.

You can watch the full event below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.