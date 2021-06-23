Putnam County to review Clean Indoor Air Act

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Smoking indoors is virtually a thing of the past, but in Putnam County there are still some places where it’s legal, like bars and video lottery establishments.

The county’s Clean Indoor Air Act has been the same since 2007.

Members of the Putnam County Board of Health decided Tuesday night to review the current policy.

They want to see how it compares with other counties and see if any changes or updates need to be made.

Should the board decide to make any change, it would be put out for public comment and have to be approved by Putnam County Commissioners.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.