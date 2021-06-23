Advertisement

Two local soccer teams win regional titles

The U19 & U14 squads are heading to Iowa and the national tournament in early July
The U19 & U14 squads are heading to Iowa and the national tournament in early July(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - History was made Wednesday afternoon by two WVFC soccer teams as the U19 ladies and the U14 boys won regional titles at the Shawnee Soccer Complex. They are the first and second teams from West Virginia to ever advance to the national tournament.

In their five games, the U19 ladies outscored their opponents 10-1 while beating teams from Virginia, eastern Pennsylvania and they beat a squad from New Jersey to win the championship.

The U14 boys also went undefeated in five games and beat a team from New Jersey 1-0 for the title.

Both teams will be going the the nationals in Iowa and they run through July 7th through the 11th.

This story will be updated.

