UK to play KU next year in SEC / Big 12 challenge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Collegiate basketball’s two all-time winningest programs will meet for the seventh time in eight seasons when Kentucky travels to Kansas on Jan. 29 as a part of the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge in 2021-22. The full slate of games was announced Wednesday by the respective leagues.

It will mark the 33rd all-time meeting between the two schools and the ninth during the John Calipari era. The Wildcats own a 23-10 all-time record against the Jayhawks, but Kansas has won four of the last five meetings, including a 65-62 win in the Champions Classic last season. Kentucky last visited Allen Fieldhouse in 2016. The Jayhawks prevailed 90-84 in overtime.

The 2022 slate of Big 12/SEC Challenge games will mark the ninth season of the annual event between the Southeastern Conference and the Big 12 and the seventh straight in which all 10 games of the challenge will be played on the same day.

Ten of the SEC’s 14 teams will participate in the 2022 challenge against all 10 of the Big 12′s institutions, with each conference hosting five games apiece. The four SEC teams not participating will play each other in conference games the same day.

