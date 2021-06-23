Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Fifth anniversary of historic W.Va. flooding

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On June 23, 2016, 23 people were killed and more than 3,500 homes destroyed when more than 8-10 inches of rain fell in about 12 hours in portions of West Virginia.

WSAZ reporter Brendan Tierney joins the WSAZ Now Desk from Clendenin, one of the hardest hit areas in Kanawha County with an update on the progress to rebuild five years later.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching a pond Tuesday night in Carter...
Law enforcement searching pond in missing infant case
Delron Thacker, 19, of Huntington, has been arrested and charged with murder
Shooting victim dies, accused shooter charged with murder
One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Huntington early Tuesday morning.
Man taken to hospital after stabbing
American Airlines cancel summer flights, citing worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines cancels summer flights
Man killed in rollover crash

Latest News

A man has found safe after getting lost in the woods.
Man reported missing in woods has been found
The shelves at Nitro Fireworks are stocked. Compared to other fireworks stores in the U.S.,...
Nationwide fireworks shortage already putting a damper on the 4th
Mason Police said one person was injured while fishing Thursday morning during a hit and run at...
Man charged with attempted murder after ‘intentional hit-and-run’
Summer science experiments with Mr. Science
Summer science experiments with Mr. Science