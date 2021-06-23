WSAZ Now Desk | Fifth anniversary of historic W.Va. flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On June 23, 2016, 23 people were killed and more than 3,500 homes destroyed when more than 8-10 inches of rain fell in about 12 hours in portions of West Virginia.

WSAZ reporter Brendan Tierney joins the WSAZ Now Desk from Clendenin, one of the hardest hit areas in Kanawha County with an update on the progress to rebuild five years later.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.