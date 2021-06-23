Advertisement

W.Va. Bigfoot Museum’s grand opening during Bigfoot festival

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

West Virginia Bigfoot Museum, located in the center of the state in downtown historic Sutton, hopes to be a big step forward in revitalizing the rural community of Sutton and Braxton County as whole.

We are hoping to see Bigfoot be a champion for our local community, and an opportunity for tourists and locals alike to enjoy the rich heritage of the Appalachian Mountains.

Laurel Petolicchio, Owner, West Virginia Bigfoot Museum

The Bigfoot festival kicks off on Saturday at 9 a.m. at 400 4th Street in Sutton.

For more information about the museum and festival, follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

