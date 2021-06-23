W.Va. Bigfoot Museum’s grand opening during Bigfoot festival

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

West Virginia Bigfoot Museum, located in the center of the state in downtown historic Sutton, hopes to be a big step forward in revitalizing the rural community of Sutton and Braxton County as whole.

We are hoping to see Bigfoot be a champion for our local community, and an opportunity for tourists and locals alike to enjoy the rich heritage of the Appalachian Mountains.

The Bigfoot festival kicks off on Saturday at 9 a.m. at 400 4th Street in Sutton.

