WVU to play Arkansas in hoops next January

(WSAZ)
By Big 12 Sports Information
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DALLAS - Pairings have been announced for the 2022 Big 12/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge to be played on Saturday, January 29 as the West Virginia Mountaineers will play at Arkansas.

The ninth annual event will consist of 10 games as every Big 12 member faces 10 programs from the Southeastern Conference. This will mark the seventh consecutive year for all games to be played in one day. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise the contests.

Big 12 teams are 44-35 (.557) in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Big 12 has a yearly Challenge record of 4-2-2 with wins in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019. One game was canceled in 2021 due to COVID. Ties occurred in 2017 and 2020. In case of a tie, the trophy stays with the conference that won it the previous season.

Television designations and game times will be announced when available.

