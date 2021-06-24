Advertisement

Biden administration extends eviction moratorium for 30 days

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American service members at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, England.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has extended the nationwide ban on evictions for 30 days to help tenants who are unable to make rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, extended the evictions moratorium until July 31. It had been scheduled to end June 30.

The White House had acknowledged Wednesday that the emergency pandemic protection will have to end at some point. The trick is devising the right sort of off-ramp to make the transition without massive social upheaval.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the separate bans on evictions for renters and mortgage holders were “always intended to be temporary.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching a pond Tuesday night in Carter...
Law enforcement searching pond in missing infant case
Man killed in rollover crash
A body was found along the banks of the Elk River in Charleston.
Body found on the banks of the Elk River
Matthew Eblin, 27, is charged with attempted murder in the first degree after what police...
Man charged with attempted murder after ‘intentional hit-and-run;’ victim’s family reacts
Two deputies stopped for a coffee break when one of them recognized Jason Hodge, 41, of Johnson...
Coffee break nets drug arrest

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; many feared dead
Brian Knost shares all the positions they are hiring and some exciting events happening in the...
Job fair at Mardi Gras Casino & Resort
Kim Bauer from the Portsmouth-Scioto County CVB shares all the excitement that is coming back...
Portsmouth-Scioto County Visitors Bureau
FILE- In this April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly and Co. corporate headquarters in...
Lilly to seek FDA approval for potential Alzheimer’s drug