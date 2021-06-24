City receives $50,000 grant for Project SHINE

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington has received $50,000 in grant funding for Project SHINE.

The project is a city-coordinated program that aims to rehabilitate 85 to 90 owner-occupied homes this summer using about 1,000 work camp volunteers from across the country.

The grant was given by the Claude Benedum Worthington Foundation.

Volunteers started working on exterior projects at residential properties earlier this month. They will work until July 21. Homeowners who met eligibility guidelines applied for assistance this spring. The improvements come at no cost to the homeowner.

Homes in Highlawn, Fairfield and the West End will be rehabilitated this summer.

The next phase of the project will begin this fall. The city will coordinate contracted assistance for interior improvements such as plumbing, electrical and HVAC repairs.

“The City of Huntington has made significant progress during the past five years in tearing down more than 400 deteriorating, vacant structures that pose a safety threat to surrounding neighbors,” Mayor Steve Williams said. “However, you can’t rebuild or preserve a community simply by tearing down structures.

“While demolition is necessary for unsafe structures that are at the end of their life cycle, we must make efforts to rehabilitate and preserve owner-occupied properties so they are never at risk of being placed on our unsafe building list. That’s Project SHINE’s primary objective, and we are extremely grateful to the Claude Benedum Worthington Foundation for partnering with us.”

