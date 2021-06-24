Advertisement

Commission authorizes bond documents for development in Elkview

The Elkview Commons retail development project will bring hundreds of jobs to Kanawha County.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha Commission President Kent Carper has issued the bond documents for the “Elkview Commons” Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Development District.

The Elkview Commons is a planned commercial and retail development of 44 acres in Elkview. It’s located off of Frame Road near the Elkview interstate exit.

It’s partially financed through the recently approved Tax Increment Financing District and a private investment.

Construction on Elkview Commons is expected to begin later this year.

“We’re honored to have initiated the next steps in this exciting development in the Elk Valley area. Rebuilding the Elk Valley community has been a major focus of the Kanawha County Commission since the horrific events of 2016. We’re honored to be a part of this,” said Commission President Karper.

“Five years ago, the Elk community suffered the tragic loss of life, homes, businesses, and two schools. As a Kanawha County Commissioner, I’m very proud to have helped create an economic development opportunity for an area fighting hard to rebuild. This development will create employment opportunities for years to come,” said Commissioner Ben Salango.

Commissioner Lance Wheeled said, “Economic development is an essential issue to the Kanawha County Commission, and today we’re celebrating the first steps to revitalizing the Elk Valley community after the devastating floods in 2016. I look forward to the progress that will be made with the addition of the Elkview Commons.”

For our previous coverage, tap here.

