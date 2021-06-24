Traffic Alert | Interstate shut down due to accident; ‘cows roaming all over the place’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers, take note: cows are along the interstate Thursday afternoon following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Huntinton.

Dispatchers say there are “cows roaming all over the place” near mile-marker 7 on Interstate 64.

The West 17th Street Bridge into Ohio is shut down at this time.

I-64 is closed between the 5th Street exit and the 17th Street West exit.

There is no word on injuries.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area. The crash was reported before 3 p.m.

An accident involving cows and a semi was reported on I-64 in Cabell County (WSAZ)

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.