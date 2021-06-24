Advertisement

Early morning crash closes one direction of I-64

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. Thursday.
The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. Thursday.(Sarah Sager)
By Sarah Sager
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An early Thursday morning crash closed all eastbound lanes of I-64 and the Nitro eastbound entrance ramp.

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m.

Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ they received reports of a car possibly going the wrong way on the entrance ramp.

Emergency crews are at the scene.

Right now crews believe either two or three cars are involved in the crash.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ there are possible injuries in the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

