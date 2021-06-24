Early morning crash closes one direction of I-64

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An early Thursday morning crash closed all eastbound lanes of I-64 and the Nitro eastbound entrance ramp.

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m.

Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ they received reports of a car possibly going the wrong way on the entrance ramp.

Emergency crews are at the scene.

Right now crews believe either two or three cars are involved in the crash.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ there are possible injuries in the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

