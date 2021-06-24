Advertisement

FEMA opening up individual assistance registration in three Eastern Kentucky counties

FEMA Logo
FEMA Logo(WALB)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency is opening three locations in Eastern Kentucky to help those affected by severe weather register for individual assistance from the federal government. Kentuckians from 31 counties can visit any centers in the state, not just the county they live in.

The locations are:

• Lawrence County Community Center, 180 Bulldog Lane, Louisa, Ky. 41230

• Perry County’s Hal Rogers Forum, 100 Bulldog Lane, Hazard, Ky. 41701

• Madison County’s Joint Information Center, 558 South Keeneland Drive, Richmond, Ky. 40475

These locations will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on June 24, 25, and 26.

In our area, designated counties include Breathitt, Boyd, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, and Rockcastle.

Other counties include Anderson, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Greenup, Jessamine, Lincoln, Madison, Warren, and Woodford.

FEMA officials ask that those seeking assistance have the address of the home that was damaged, your current mailing address, phone number, Social Security number, insurance information, total household annual income, bank routing and account numbers, and a description of damage and losses available in order to register.

These locations, dates, and times are subject to change. For more information, you can visit here or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching a pond Tuesday night in Carter...
Law enforcement searching pond in missing infant case
Man killed in rollover crash
A body was found along the banks of the Elk River in Charleston.
Body found on the banks of the Elk River
Matthew Eblin, 27, is charged with attempted murder in the first degree after what police...
Man charged with attempted murder after ‘intentional hit-and-run;’ victim’s family reacts
Two deputies stopped for a coffee break when one of them recognized Jason Hodge, 41, of Johnson...
Coffee break nets drug arrest

Latest News

The Elkview Commons retail development project will bring hundreds of jobs to Kanawha County.
Commission authorizes bond documents for development in Elkview
Project SHINE underway in Huntington;
City receives $50,000 grant for Project SHINE
In this Tuesday, March 9, 2021 file photo, Solutions Oriented Addiction Response organizer...
Preliminary CDC findings released on Kanawha County HIV outbreak
West Virginia American Water and United Way host free, kid-friendly picnic
West Virginia American Water and United Way host free, kid-friendly picnic
One person hospitalized in motorcycle vs car crash
One person hospitalized in motorcycle vs car crash